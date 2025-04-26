Deadly Collision: Tragic Accident in Nagpur Claims Two Lives

A devastating accident on Jalbalpur road in Nagpur claimed the lives of two individuals and left another injured when a scooter was struck by a speeding truck, according to police reports from Saturday.

The victims, identified as Saurav Wase and Shahrukh Khan Kadir Khan, were returning from lunch with Praveen Pochpongale when the incident occurred, resulting in a tragic loss. Wase and Khan succumbed to their injuries, while Pochpongale survived but was injured.

Local residents pursued the truck driver, Bhimkumar Jharia, following the hit-and-run incident. He was subsequently captured and handed over to the authorities after facing the community's ire.

(With inputs from agencies.)