Deadly Collision: Tragic Accident in Nagpur Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Nagpur as a speeding truck fatally hit a scooter, resulting in two deaths and one injury. The incident on Jalbalpur road involved Saurav Wase, Shahrukh Khan Kadir Khan, and Praveen Pochpongale. The truck driver was apprehended by locals and handed over to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:19 IST
A devastating accident on Jalbalpur road in Nagpur claimed the lives of two individuals and left another injured when a scooter was struck by a speeding truck, according to police reports from Saturday.

The victims, identified as Saurav Wase and Shahrukh Khan Kadir Khan, were returning from lunch with Praveen Pochpongale when the incident occurred, resulting in a tragic loss. Wase and Khan succumbed to their injuries, while Pochpongale survived but was injured.

Local residents pursued the truck driver, Bhimkumar Jharia, following the hit-and-run incident. He was subsequently captured and handed over to the authorities after facing the community's ire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

