Justice Tightens Grip: Charges Filed in Gataru Gang Leader Murder Case

In a significant development, police have filed a chargesheet against 11 individuals, including three who remain at large, in connection with the high-profile murder of Gataru gang leader Sumit Jandyal. Jandyal was brazenly shot dead by the rival 'Khouff' gang at Jewel Chowk, a bustling area in the city, on January 21.

The Nowabad Police have meticulously compiled evidence, arresting ten suspects and recovering weapons and vehicles linked to the crime. Despite the arrests, three individuals—Vikas Slathia, Bodh Raj, and Vikramjeet Singh—are still on the run, prompting police to request a trial in absentia, aiming to proceed relentlessly against the absconders.

With a Special Investigation Team working across states, the police have seized four pistols and other significant evidence. Furthermore, efforts to indict two minors before the Juvenile Justice Board are underway. Committed to delivering justice and public safety, the police continue their thorough investigation.

