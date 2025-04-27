Punjab's Weapon-Smuggling Ring with Pakistani Ties Dismantled

The Punjab Police announced the successful dismantling of a weapon-smuggling operation in Amritsar, revealing the arrest of a key suspect allegedly linked to Pakistan. The suspect, Abhishek Kumar, was found with seven pistols, ammunition, and Rs 1.50 lakh in his possession.

This operation, spearheaded by Punjab's Counter Intelligence division, unveils a complex network reportedly orchestrated by an Australia-based individual, 'Jassa,' who collaborates with Pakistani smugglers. The armaments were transported via the Indo-Pak border.

Police investigations also suggest that the accused, Abhishek Kumar and an associate, Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha, are involved in hawala transactions, pointing to a wider criminal network. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further links and arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)