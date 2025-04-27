Left Menu

Uncorked Corruption: The Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam involves allegations of monthly kickbacks collected by top YSRCP leaders from liquor brands, granting them preferential treatment in government-run retail outlets. The scandal reportedly started in 2019, with Rs 3,200 crore allegedly laundered through hawala. The YSRCP dismisses these charges as politically driven.

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam sees top YSRCP leaders accused of receiving monthly kickbacks of Rs 50-60 crore from liquor brands favored in government outlets. The remand note from SIT details a racket purportedly originating in 2019, claiming Rs 3,200 crore was laundered through networks in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Despite charges against them, the YSRCP rebuffed allegations of orchestrating a politically fabricated narrative by the TDP-led government. Meanwhile, the scandal's supposed kingpin, K Rajasekhar Reddy, allegedly worked with former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. An SIT investigation uncovered shell companies and diverted funds, primarily funneling kickbacks into real estate and bullion markets.

According to the remand note, manipulations in the automated ordering system deprived nationally reputed brands of shelf space, favoring local brands with stronger ties to YSRCP figures. The market dynamics shifted drastically, with prominent brands witnessing a severe drop in their sales and a drastic change in market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

