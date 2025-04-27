Left Menu

Assam's Crackdown: 16 Arrests for Sedition After Pahalgam Attack

Assam authorities have arrested 16 individuals for seditious comments following the Pahalgam attack, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Among the detained is opposition MLA Aminul Islam. Sarma warned that the National Security Act might be applied. The attack resulted in the death of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Updated: 27-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a swift and decisive move, Assam authorities have arrested 16 individuals accused of making seditious comments following the Pahalgam attack, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

"Total 16 arrests have been made till now against rogue elements," Sarma stated in a social media post. Earlier, the tally of arrests stood at 14 on Saturday evening, marking a sharp increase.

Notably, among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam. Chief Minister Sarma also indicated that if necessary, the provisions of the National Security Act could be employed. The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday, left 26 dead, predominantly tourists, after terrorists targeted the picturesque location of Baisaran in south Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

