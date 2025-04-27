Assam's Crackdown: 16 Arrests for Sedition After Pahalgam Attack

In a swift and decisive move, Assam authorities have arrested 16 individuals accused of making seditious comments following the Pahalgam attack, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

"Total 16 arrests have been made till now against rogue elements," Sarma stated in a social media post. Earlier, the tally of arrests stood at 14 on Saturday evening, marking a sharp increase.

Notably, among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam. Chief Minister Sarma also indicated that if necessary, the provisions of the National Security Act could be employed. The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday, left 26 dead, predominantly tourists, after terrorists targeted the picturesque location of Baisaran in south Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)