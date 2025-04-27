Left Menu

Chaotic Night in Patna: Arrests Made Amidst Gunfire

Four individuals were detained after allegedly opening fire on law enforcement during a vehicle inspection in Patna's Bihta area. The altercation occurred when locals attempted to free a seized vehicle. Police retaliated to control the scene, resulting in no injuries. A manhunt for additional suspects continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:22 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals were arrested for reportedly firing upon police officers during a routine vehicle inspection in Patna's Bihta area on Saturday night.

The altercation ensued as police attempted to intercept a vehicle carrying scrap material. When the vehicle's driver failed to comply, chaos erupted as locals tried to free the vehicle, prompting the suspects to open fire as officers responded in self-defense. Despite the gunfire exchange, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Additional security teams were deployed to the scene, restoring order promptly. Authorities have apprehended four suspects and are actively pursuing other individuals involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

