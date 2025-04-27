Chaotic Night in Patna: Arrests Made Amidst Gunfire

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals were arrested for reportedly firing upon police officers during a routine vehicle inspection in Patna's Bihta area on Saturday night.

The altercation ensued as police attempted to intercept a vehicle carrying scrap material. When the vehicle's driver failed to comply, chaos erupted as locals tried to free the vehicle, prompting the suspects to open fire as officers responded in self-defense. Despite the gunfire exchange, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Additional security teams were deployed to the scene, restoring order promptly. Authorities have apprehended four suspects and are actively pursuing other individuals involved in the incident.

