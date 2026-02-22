Left Menu

Murder Unraveled: Arrest of Fugitive in Thane New Year Party Case

Police have arrested a man linked to a New Year party murder in Thane, Maharashtra, who had been hiding for over a year. The incident occurred during a dispute over music. The main suspect was apprehended after a technical investigation. The search for remaining suspects continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended a 24-year-old man from Palghar, who had been evading arrest for over a year, in connection with a murder that took place during a New Year party in Thane, Maharashtra.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of January 1, 2025, when a disagreement over music at a party escalated into a fatal confrontation, leading to the assault and death of Raja Pariyar. Two others sustained severe injuries.

After a thorough technical investigation, police located one suspect, Aadesh alias Chala Prakash Jadhav, in Palghar. Efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining accused.

