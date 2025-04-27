Exodus Amid Tensions: Pakistani Nationals Depart India En Masse

In a move reflecting heightened diplomatic tensions, over 272 Pakistani nationals recently exited India through the Attari-Wagah border. This exodus comes after a public notice by the Indian government following the Pahalgam terror attack linked to Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals.

According to officials, the visa withdrawal applies to 12 categories, including tourists, journalists, and students. However, those on long-term and diplomatic visas remain unaffected by this mandate. Simultaneously, 629 Indian nationals, including diplomats, have returned from Pakistan.

This diplomatic rift exacerbates an already strained relationship between the two nations, with measures on both sides escalating since the attack. Indian officials urge compliance with the deadlines, and reports indicate significant departures via both land borders and air routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)