Police Rescue Kidnapped Teen in Cross-Border Escape Attempt

A 13-year-old boy, who was abducted by his tutor over a month ago, has been successfully rescued by the police, officials revealed on Sunday. The kidnapper, 51-year-old Bhupinder Singh, was apprehended in Darjeeling.

The boy, originally from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, was living in Hoshiarpur with his parents. He attended tuition classes with Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, daily from 3 PM to 7.30 PM. On March 12, Singh convinced the boy's parents to permit a trip to Shimla, then cut off all contact.

After an 18-day self-led search failed, the parents filed an FIR on April 2. Singh evaded capture by changing locations, but police finally arrested him and rescued the boy. Officials noted that Singh nearly crossed into Nepal. The boy is under Child Welfare Committee care, while Singh faces further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)