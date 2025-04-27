Left Menu

Temple Festival Turns Tragic: Youth Killed in Clash

In a tragic incident during a temple festival, 20-year-old Sooraj was allegedly attacked by three individuals, leading to his death. The police have detained Ajay Manoj, Vijay Manoj, and their father Manoj Kumar, while a case is filed against 15 unidentified persons as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:57 IST
Temple Festival Turns Tragic: Youth Killed in Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been detained in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sooraj, who was allegedly beaten during a clash at a local temple festival, police reported on Sunday.

The individuals taken into custody include Ajay Manoj (20), Vijay Manoj (19), and their father Manoj Kumar (49). Sooraj, a resident of Mayanad, sustained serious injuries in the alleged assault carried out by the accused on Saturday, succumbing to his injuries later that night at the Government College Hospital.

The altercation, which took place in Chevayur, is said to have originated from a heated dispute between two groups of youths. Police sources suggest that other underlying issues may have also contributed to the clash. A friend of the deceased, Prathyush, indicated that tensions between college seniors and juniors may have been a factor. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025