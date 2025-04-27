Temple Festival Turns Tragic: Youth Killed in Clash

Three individuals have been detained in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sooraj, who was allegedly beaten during a clash at a local temple festival, police reported on Sunday.

The individuals taken into custody include Ajay Manoj (20), Vijay Manoj (19), and their father Manoj Kumar (49). Sooraj, a resident of Mayanad, sustained serious injuries in the alleged assault carried out by the accused on Saturday, succumbing to his injuries later that night at the Government College Hospital.

The altercation, which took place in Chevayur, is said to have originated from a heated dispute between two groups of youths. Police sources suggest that other underlying issues may have also contributed to the clash. A friend of the deceased, Prathyush, indicated that tensions between college seniors and juniors may have been a factor. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)