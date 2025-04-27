Toward a Lasting Peace: Turkey Mediates Key Talks with Hamas

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed that recent dialogues with Palestinian militant group Hamas showed a new willingness to extend discussions beyond just a ceasefire in Gaza. The focus is shifting towards a durable solution in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On April 19, pivotal talks were held in Ankara, where Fidan, along with Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, met with Hamas representatives to explore the possibilities for peace and stability in Gaza, amidst a backdrop of regional tensions.

Speaking in Doha, Fidan emphasized that these negotiations suggested Hamas might now be agreeable to addressing broader issues, such as occupied Palestinian territories. This creates a potential opening for advancing a two-state solution, seen by many as a viable path to sustainable peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)