Left Menu

Toward a Lasting Peace: Turkey Mediates Key Talks with Hamas

Recent discussions between Turkey and Hamas indicate the militant group may be open to a comprehensive agreement with Israel. Turkey's Foreign Minister and intelligence chief held talks with Hamas, suggesting that a two-state solution could emerge as a viable resolution to the crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:01 IST
Toward a Lasting Peace: Turkey Mediates Key Talks with Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed that recent dialogues with Palestinian militant group Hamas showed a new willingness to extend discussions beyond just a ceasefire in Gaza. The focus is shifting towards a durable solution in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On April 19, pivotal talks were held in Ankara, where Fidan, along with Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, met with Hamas representatives to explore the possibilities for peace and stability in Gaza, amidst a backdrop of regional tensions.

Speaking in Doha, Fidan emphasized that these negotiations suggested Hamas might now be agreeable to addressing broader issues, such as occupied Palestinian territories. This creates a potential opening for advancing a two-state solution, seen by many as a viable path to sustainable peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025