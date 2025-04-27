Assassination Sparks Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Russian authorities have officially charged a Ukrainian citizen with terrorism in connection to the murder of high-ranking military officer Yaroslav Moskalik, according to the Interfax news agency.

The Kremlin holds Kyiv responsible for the car bomb explosion that led to the death of 59-year-old Moskalik, further heightening tensions between the two nations.

Interfax cited Russia's Investigative Committee, reporting that the accused, Ignat Kuzin, confessed to the crime, claiming recruitment by Ukraine's security services for the assassination.

