Assassination Sparks Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
Russian authorities have charged a Ukrainian citizen with terrorism for allegedly killing senior military officer Yaroslav Moskalik near Moscow. The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of orchestrating the car bomb attack. Moskalik's death follows a series of assassinations targeting Russian military personnel since the Ukraine conflict began.
Russian authorities have officially charged a Ukrainian citizen with terrorism in connection to the murder of high-ranking military officer Yaroslav Moskalik, according to the Interfax news agency.
The Kremlin holds Kyiv responsible for the car bomb explosion that led to the death of 59-year-old Moskalik, further heightening tensions between the two nations.
Interfax cited Russia's Investigative Committee, reporting that the accused, Ignat Kuzin, confessed to the crime, claiming recruitment by Ukraine's security services for the assassination.
