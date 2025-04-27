Left Menu

Assassination Sparks Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Russian authorities have charged a Ukrainian citizen with terrorism for allegedly killing senior military officer Yaroslav Moskalik near Moscow. The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of orchestrating the car bomb attack. Moskalik's death follows a series of assassinations targeting Russian military personnel since the Ukraine conflict began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:10 IST
Assassination Sparks Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian authorities have officially charged a Ukrainian citizen with terrorism in connection to the murder of high-ranking military officer Yaroslav Moskalik, according to the Interfax news agency.

The Kremlin holds Kyiv responsible for the car bomb explosion that led to the death of 59-year-old Moskalik, further heightening tensions between the two nations.

Interfax cited Russia's Investigative Committee, reporting that the accused, Ignat Kuzin, confessed to the crime, claiming recruitment by Ukraine's security services for the assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025