Diplomacy at the Kremlin: Russia and Cuba at the Crossroads

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had a meeting at the Kremlin. Details of their discussion were not disclosed. Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the U.S. to avoid a full naval blockade on Cuba, advocating for negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at the Kremlin, as reported by the RIA state news agency, though specific details of the discussions were not provided.

In a separate diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Rodriguez, expressing Moscow's concerns over potential U.S. actions against Cuba.

Lavrov emphasized Russia's stance against a full U.S. naval blockade on the island nation, advocating for dialogue as a means to resolve tensions rather than escalating conflict.

