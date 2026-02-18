Diplomacy at the Kremlin: Russia and Cuba at the Crossroads
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had a meeting at the Kremlin. Details of their discussion were not disclosed. Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the U.S. to avoid a full naval blockade on Cuba, advocating for negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at the Kremlin, as reported by the RIA state news agency, though specific details of the discussions were not provided.
In a separate diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Rodriguez, expressing Moscow's concerns over potential U.S. actions against Cuba.
Lavrov emphasized Russia's stance against a full U.S. naval blockade on the island nation, advocating for dialogue as a means to resolve tensions rather than escalating conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba
Kremlin Denies U.S. Claims: No Chinese Secret Nuclear Test
The Poisonous Allegations: Kremlin Denies Navalny's Toxic Conspiracy
Kremlin and Slovakia Unite Against Ukrainian Oil Pipeline Delays
Kremlin Denies Poison Dart Frog Allegations in Navalny Case