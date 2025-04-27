Protest Ignites Call for Stray Dog Management in Delhi

In a bid to address the rising incidents of stray dog bites in Delhi, former Union minister Vijay Goel spearheaded a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. The demonstration drew hundreds of participants, including representatives from over 100 resident welfare associations and NGOs across the city.

Goel highlighted alarming statistics, stating that India hosts over 120 million dogs, with more than 1.1 million in Delhi alone. He claimed that approximately 20,000 dog bites occur daily countrywide, with Delhi accounting for a notable 2,000.

Calling for immediate action, Goel demanded comprehensive sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs and proposed amendments to the Animal Birth Control Rules. The protest encountered a brief disruption due to altercations with dog feeders, which required police intervention. Goel plans further engagement with city authorities to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)