Left Menu

Protest Ignites Call for Stray Dog Management in Delhi

Former Union minister Vijay Goel led a protest highlighting the escalating issue of stray dog bites in Delhi. With support from welfare associations, Goel urged for stronger measures, including sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs and amendments to existing animal control rules to protect the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:13 IST
Protest Ignites Call for Stray Dog Management in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the rising incidents of stray dog bites in Delhi, former Union minister Vijay Goel spearheaded a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. The demonstration drew hundreds of participants, including representatives from over 100 resident welfare associations and NGOs across the city.

Goel highlighted alarming statistics, stating that India hosts over 120 million dogs, with more than 1.1 million in Delhi alone. He claimed that approximately 20,000 dog bites occur daily countrywide, with Delhi accounting for a notable 2,000.

Calling for immediate action, Goel demanded comprehensive sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs and proposed amendments to the Animal Birth Control Rules. The protest encountered a brief disruption due to altercations with dog feeders, which required police intervention. Goel plans further engagement with city authorities to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025