Terrorism Crackdown: Key Arrests in Budgam

In Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, police detained two individuals under the stringent Public Safety Act. These arrests mark significant progress in counter-terrorism efforts, as the individuals were key facilitators, providing support to terror groups and influencing local youth involvement with banned organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:03 IST
In a decisive action against terrorism, authorities in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have detained two individuals under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), local police announced on Sunday.

The operation was initiated following the acquisition of actionable intelligence, identifying the duo's role in supporting terrorist operations in the region, according to police reports.

The detained, Tahir Ahmad Kumar and Shabir Ahmad Ganai from Pakherpora, were reportedly pivotal in aiding terrorists by facilitating their movements, offering shelter, and recruiting local youth for banned organizations. Their detention intends to thwart further threats to public safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

