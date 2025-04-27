Left Menu

Mass Exodus: Pakistanis Return Home as Visa Deadlines Loom

Following a terrorist attack in Kashmir, over 500 Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, have left India through the Attari-Wagah border. Concurrently, hundreds of Indians have returned from Pakistan. The movement is due to visa revocations amidst escalating tensions between the two countries. Deadlines for various visa categories prompt the exodus.

In a significant development, over 500 Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, departed India via the Attari-Wagah border following visa revocations. This mass exit began on April 24, prompted by mounting tensions after a terrorist attack in Kashmir, attributed to Pakistan-linked operatives.

Simultaneously, 850 Indians, including officials, returned home from Pakistan. The exodus affects various visa categories including business, tourist, and medical. Officials confirmed that while many exited through the land border, others left through airports due to a lack of direct air links between the two countries.

As both nations tighten visa regulations, impacted by the diplomatic fallout, ongoing political maneuvers continue to define the strained India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

