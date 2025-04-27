Left Menu

Love Behind Bars: A Prison Wedding in Odisha

A unique wedding took place inside an Odisha jail, where an accused man tied the knot with his alleged victim. This unconventional event, held with family, dignitaries, and jail officials, highlighted mutual forgiveness and love triumphing over legal and personal misunderstandings.

In an extraordinary event within Odisha's Ganjam district, a 26-year-old man accused in a rape case wed the survivor inside the prison. Officials revealed that the unique ceremony was attended by both families and several dignitaries.

The sub-jail at Kodala was adorned festively as Surya Kant Behera, the under-trial prisoner, married the woman he loved. Lovelorn misunderstandings led to the 22-year-old woman filing a complaint, resulting in Behera's incarceration. However, mutual consent led to a rare prison wedding.

Tarinisen Dehury, jailor of the sub-jail, confirmed that all legal protocols were observed for the marriage. The groom, arriving in a specially arranged electric vehicle, returned to confinement post-ceremony. The bride, meanwhile, hopes for his swift release so they can begin their life together.

