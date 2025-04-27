Love Behind Bars: A Prison Wedding in Odisha

In an extraordinary event within Odisha's Ganjam district, a 26-year-old man accused in a rape case wed the survivor inside the prison. Officials revealed that the unique ceremony was attended by both families and several dignitaries.

The sub-jail at Kodala was adorned festively as Surya Kant Behera, the under-trial prisoner, married the woman he loved. Lovelorn misunderstandings led to the 22-year-old woman filing a complaint, resulting in Behera's incarceration. However, mutual consent led to a rare prison wedding.

Tarinisen Dehury, jailor of the sub-jail, confirmed that all legal protocols were observed for the marriage. The groom, arriving in a specially arranged electric vehicle, returned to confinement post-ceremony. The bride, meanwhile, hopes for his swift release so they can begin their life together.

