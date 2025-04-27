Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: The Humanitarian Toll of Renewed Conflict

Hospitals in Gaza report 51 Palestinian deaths due to Israeli airstrikes, raising the total to 52,243 in an 18-month conflict. Israel's blockade deprives 2 million residents of essentials. The conflict's humanitarian toll surges as Israeli and Hamas forces remain embroiled in hostilities over hostages and territorial control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Strip's hospitals received the bodies of 51 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes over the last 24 hours, according to the local Health Ministry. This brings the total Palestinian death toll to 52,243 since the onset of the 18-month Israel-Hamas war.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas with a surprise bombardment on March 18 and has conducted daily airstrikes since. Ground forces have expanded their control, encircling the southern city of Rafah and sealing off the territory's 2 million Palestinians from all imports, including food and medicine.

Aid organizations warn supplies are dwindling, with thousands of children suffering from malnutrition. Israel's military says its actions are to pressure Hamas to release hostages from its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, while Hamas demands prisoner exchange and a total Israeli withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

