Crackdown on Unrecognized Madrassas Near India-Nepal Border
Authorities closed seven madrassas for non-submission of recognition documents. In two days, 17 madrassas were shut down, while 119 illegal encroachments on government land near the India-Nepal border were cleared. The action follows orders to tackle unrecognized madrassas and illegal constructions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have shut down seven madrassas on Sunday due to their failure to submit necessary documents for recognition, officials reported.
This brings the number of madrassas closed to 17 over two days, amidst a larger effort to clear 119 illegal encroachments on government land within a 15-kilometer zone of the India-Nepal border.
The closures, which affected madrassas in the Bhinga and Jamunaha tehsils, follow a directive by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, targeting illegal and unrecognized institutions under Section 67 of the Revenue Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guardians of the Green: Combatting Forest Encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh
World News Highlights: Clashes, Closures, and Controversies
Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future
Waqf hearing: SC asks Centre how ''waqfs by user'' would be registered as there may be lack of documents.
Panic in Bhopal: GAIL Methane Leak Prompted Road Closures