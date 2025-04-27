Crackdown on Unrecognized Madrassas Near India-Nepal Border

Authorities have shut down seven madrassas on Sunday due to their failure to submit necessary documents for recognition, officials reported.

This brings the number of madrassas closed to 17 over two days, amidst a larger effort to clear 119 illegal encroachments on government land within a 15-kilometer zone of the India-Nepal border.

The closures, which affected madrassas in the Bhinga and Jamunaha tehsils, follow a directive by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, targeting illegal and unrecognized institutions under Section 67 of the Revenue Act.

