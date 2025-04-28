Balochistan: A Struggle for Independence and Dignity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed that the Balochistan movement in Pakistan represents the indigenous people's aspiration for autonomy and freedom.

Sarma traced the roots of the Balochistan freedom movement to the years 1947-1948, emphasizing the region's intent to maintain sovereignty following the end of British colonial rule.

Despite early negotiations for autonomy, the region was forcibly annexed by Pakistan in 1948, resulting in deep resentment and a series of uprisings fueled by economic and political marginalization, notably in 1958, 1962, 1973, and the early 2000s.

