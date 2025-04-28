Balochistan: A Struggle for Independence and Dignity
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights Balochistan's movement for freedom as an emblem of indigenous people's struggle for autonomy. Tracing its origins to post-colonial 1947, Balochistan's quest for sovereignty continues amid challenges of political disenfranchisement and economic marginalization, exacerbated by significant events like the 2006 killing of Nawab Akbar Bugti.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed that the Balochistan movement in Pakistan represents the indigenous people's aspiration for autonomy and freedom.
Sarma traced the roots of the Balochistan freedom movement to the years 1947-1948, emphasizing the region's intent to maintain sovereignty following the end of British colonial rule.
Despite early negotiations for autonomy, the region was forcibly annexed by Pakistan in 1948, resulting in deep resentment and a series of uprisings fueled by economic and political marginalization, notably in 1958, 1962, 1973, and the early 2000s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Quest for State Autonomy: A New Panel Initiative
Tamil Nadu Battles for State Autonomy Amid Central Tensions
Stalin's Push for State Autonomy Sparks Controversy
Tamil Nadu's Autonomy Clash: BJP Criticizes CM Stalin's Resolution
Odisha Empowers Universities with Sweeping Reforms for Autonomy and Progress