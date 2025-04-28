NZ Introduces Legislation to Safeguard Space Sector Against Foreign Actors

New Zealand is set to introduce a strong new regulatory regime to deter foreign interference and better protect its national interests and security, particularly in relation to ground-based space infrastructure (GBSI). Space Minister Judith Collins announced today that the new framework will come into force by July 2025, marking a significant step in the country’s effort to enhance the security of its growing space sector.

Minister Collins emphasized that the government is determined to ensure the safe, secure, and responsible use of space assets, particularly as they relate to GBSI — facilities responsible for tracking and controlling spacecraft, conducting space surveillance, and transferring satellite data.

"In recent years, New Zealand has witnessed several deceptive attempts by foreign actors aiming to establish or utilize our GBSI to compromise national security," Ms. Collins said. "These actors have deliberately concealed their connections to foreign militaries and misrepresented their true intentions."

Until now, New Zealand had relied primarily on non-regulatory measures, such as the voluntary cooperation of GBSI operators, to manage these risks. However, the Space Minister stated that the government believes these measures are no longer sufficient in the current global security environment.

"The new regulatory regime sends a clear and decisive message: New Zealand takes its national security seriously, and we will act decisively to counter any threats," Collins added.

A Two-Stage Rollout of the New Regime

The new framework will be implemented in two phases:

Immediate Measures (July 2025 Onward): As soon as the legislation comes into effect, a set of immediate measures will be available to deter malicious activities involving GBSI. Detailed Registration Requirements (Later in 2025): Following the initial rollout, comprehensive regulations will be established. These will outline specific protective security and due diligence systems that GBSI operators must implement. There will be a transition period until March 1, 2026, giving operators time to adjust and comply with the new requirements.

The regime will apply to both newly established and existing GBSI operations in New Zealand, with no exemptions for pre-existing infrastructure.

Serious Penalties for Non-Compliance

Under the new legislation, failure to comply with the regulatory regime will be a serious offense. Penalties for individuals include the potential seizure of equipment, fines up to NZD $50,000, and/or up to one year of imprisonment. Entities found violating the law could face fines up to NZD $250,000.

The types of GBSI activities covered by the legislation include:

Telemetry, Tracking, and Control of Spacecraft: Including infrastructure capable of degrading or disrupting satellite operations, such as geodetic systems.

Space Surveillance and Identification of Spacecraft: Tracking and identifying objects in orbit.

Satellite Data Reception: Receiving and transmitting data to and from satellites.

Importantly, widespread consumer products like satellite phones, satellite TV services, and internet dishes will not be affected by the new rules.

MBIE to Oversee the New Space Infrastructure Regime

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will serve as the regulator responsible for overseeing compliance. However, the ultimate decision-making authority will rest with the Minister for Space.

The new regulatory powers will be enshrined in the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Amendment Bill, further reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to secure and sustainable space activities.

A Global Context

New Zealand’s move reflects a broader trend among spacefaring nations to tighten security around critical space infrastructure, especially in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions and the increasing strategic value of space assets.

Experts have praised the initiative as a proactive step towards safeguarding New Zealand’s sovereignty in space activities and ensuring that its space economy, which is rapidly expanding, remains protected from malign foreign influence.

With the space industry expected to continue its rapid growth, New Zealand’s approach may well serve as a model for other small and mid-sized spacefaring nations seeking to balance openness with national security concerns.