Dating App Encounter Turns Nightmarish in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have initiated legal proceedings against a 26-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, concluding an acquaintance on a dating app with dark consequences, an official reported on Monday.

A case has been lodged following the complaint, registering a first information report under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for an incident allegedly occurring in September 2020. The official's report detailed that the accused, a Seawoods resident of Navi Mumbai, became familiar with the woman through the app.

The woman claims the accused sexually assaulted her at a building in Kharghar. Investigations are ongoing, with evidence collection and fact confirmation underway, but no arrests have been effected, the official added.

