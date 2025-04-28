Left Menu

Dating App Encounter Turns Nightmarish in Navi Mumbai

A 26-year-old man in Navi Mumbai faces charges of sexual assault after meeting a woman on a dating app. The alleged crime took place in September 2020 in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, although no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have initiated legal proceedings against a 26-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, concluding an acquaintance on a dating app with dark consequences, an official reported on Monday.

A case has been lodged following the complaint, registering a first information report under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for an incident allegedly occurring in September 2020. The official's report detailed that the accused, a Seawoods resident of Navi Mumbai, became familiar with the woman through the app.

The woman claims the accused sexually assaulted her at a building in Kharghar. Investigations are ongoing, with evidence collection and fact confirmation underway, but no arrests have been effected, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

