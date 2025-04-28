Dating App Encounter Turns Nightmarish in Navi Mumbai
A 26-year-old man in Navi Mumbai faces charges of sexual assault after meeting a woman on a dating app. The alleged crime took place in September 2020 in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, although no arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- India
The Navi Mumbai police have initiated legal proceedings against a 26-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, concluding an acquaintance on a dating app with dark consequences, an official reported on Monday.
A case has been lodged following the complaint, registering a first information report under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for an incident allegedly occurring in September 2020. The official's report detailed that the accused, a Seawoods resident of Navi Mumbai, became familiar with the woman through the app.
The woman claims the accused sexually assaulted her at a building in Kharghar. Investigations are ongoing, with evidence collection and fact confirmation underway, but no arrests have been effected, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)