The conflict in Yemen reached a tragic new chapter as Houthi rebels claimed a US airstrike on Monday killed at least 30 African migrants in a prison in Saada governorate. This region has been a stronghold for the Houthis and the site of ongoing US military operations.

Central Command had previously defended its strategy of withholding details about its campaign, citing security concerns. However, the alleged strike, part of 'Operation Rough Rider,' sparks renewed criticism from activists questioning US involvement as negotiations with Iran persist over its nuclear aspirations.

Graphic footage aired by Houthi media depicted the aftermath, showing dead and injured bodies amidst the ruins. While independent verification of the death toll remains pending, the humanitarian crisis grows in a war that has seen thousands of migrants suffer abuse and death amid the hostilities.

