Devastating Airstrike in Yemen: Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies
A US airstrike allegedly hit a prison in Yemen's Saada governorate, killing 30 African migrants. The incident is the latest in the ongoing conflict and raises questions about the American campaign against Houthi rebels. The US military has conducted over 800 strikes, aiming to curb Houthi influence.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The conflict in Yemen reached a tragic new chapter as Houthi rebels claimed a US airstrike on Monday killed at least 30 African migrants in a prison in Saada governorate. This region has been a stronghold for the Houthis and the site of ongoing US military operations.
Central Command had previously defended its strategy of withholding details about its campaign, citing security concerns. However, the alleged strike, part of 'Operation Rough Rider,' sparks renewed criticism from activists questioning US involvement as negotiations with Iran persist over its nuclear aspirations.
Graphic footage aired by Houthi media depicted the aftermath, showing dead and injured bodies amidst the ruins. While independent verification of the death toll remains pending, the humanitarian crisis grows in a war that has seen thousands of migrants suffer abuse and death amid the hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Optimism on Iran Nuclear Talks: An Inside Look
Iran and U.S. Hold Constructive Talks on Nuclear Programme
Positive Steps: Iran-US Talks in Oman Show Promise
Tragic Target Killing in Iran: Eight Pakistani Workers Slain by Baloch Militants
Rapid Decision Looms on Iran Talks as Trump Signals Speedy Resolution