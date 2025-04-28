Trade Tensions Escalate: No Recent Talks Between U.S. and China

In a recent development, China's foreign ministry has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have not engaged in recent discussions concerning tariff negotiations, contradicting Trump's earlier statements.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that no communications have occurred between the two administrations about tariffs, urging an end to what he describes as U.S. threats and intimidation. This follows Trump's assertion in Time magazine that talks were underway.

Amid escalating trade tensions, both countries have implemented substantial tariffs on each other's imports, impacting global markets. China, however, has exempted some U.S. imports from these increased tariffs to mitigate potential disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)