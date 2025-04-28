Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: No Recent Talks Between U.S. and China

China's foreign ministry denies recent communication between President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump regarding tariff negotiations. The U.S. president's claim of ongoing discussions is refuted by Chinese officials, who urge an end to threats. Both nations face challenges amid heightened tariffs affecting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:34 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate: No Recent Talks Between U.S. and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, China's foreign ministry has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have not engaged in recent discussions concerning tariff negotiations, contradicting Trump's earlier statements.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that no communications have occurred between the two administrations about tariffs, urging an end to what he describes as U.S. threats and intimidation. This follows Trump's assertion in Time magazine that talks were underway.

Amid escalating trade tensions, both countries have implemented substantial tariffs on each other's imports, impacting global markets. China, however, has exempted some U.S. imports from these increased tariffs to mitigate potential disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025