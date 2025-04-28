No-Fly Zone: Security Tightened for Maharashtra Day
Police have prohibited all flying activities over Shivaji Park in Mumbai during the Maharashtra Day parade on May 1, citing potential security threats. The ban, under BNSS section 163, will ensure public safety against potential terrorist activities, with enhanced security measures in place for the event.
Mumbai police have declared a no-fly zone over Shivaji Park for the Maharashtra Day ceremonial parade on May 1, citing potential security threats. Flying activities within this zone will be banned for the day, affecting the areas under Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, and Worli police stations.
The decision, issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), underscores concerns about possible terrorist threats during the celebrations. The police highlighted the risk of anti-social elements exploiting the airspace to disrupt public tranquillity and cause harm to human life and property.
Security measures have been bolstered as thousands are expected to converge in central Mumbai to celebrate Maharashtra Day. The police have stressed that thorough security checks will be conducted to prevent any untoward events, ensuring the safety of attendees at Shivaji Park.
