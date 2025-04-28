Tamil Nadu Unveils Major Benefits for Government Employees and Pensioners

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a series of welfare measures for state government employees and pensioners on Monday. Among the key initiatives is a significant increase in the marriage advance for employees, boosting it to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance, effective from April 2025, will benefit approximately 16 lakh individuals, including employees, teachers, and pensioners.

The government will also revive the cash benefit for surrendering earned leave, a scheme shelved during the pandemic. Stalin revealed that this measure will benefit around 8 lakh employees and teachers, with an annual cost of Rs 3,561 crore. Furthermore, advances for festivals and education will see considerable hikes, with festival advances rising to Rs 20,000 and education advances for vocational courses reaching Rs 1,00,000.

Stalin also announced that maternity leave will extend to one year from the current nine months. A new committee will study various pension schemes, expected to submit recommendations by September. These initiatives, part of the government's continued dedication to employee welfare, will incur an additional yearly expenditure of about Rs 5,000 crore.

