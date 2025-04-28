Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Major Benefits for Government Employees and Pensioners

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announced several welfare initiatives for state employees and pensioners, including a substantial increase in marriage advance, a 2% DA hike, and enhanced festival and education advances. These measures will cost Rs 5,000 crore annually, highlighting the government's commitment to employee welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:25 IST
Tamil Nadu Unveils Major Benefits for Government Employees and Pensioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a series of welfare measures for state government employees and pensioners on Monday. Among the key initiatives is a significant increase in the marriage advance for employees, boosting it to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance, effective from April 2025, will benefit approximately 16 lakh individuals, including employees, teachers, and pensioners.

The government will also revive the cash benefit for surrendering earned leave, a scheme shelved during the pandemic. Stalin revealed that this measure will benefit around 8 lakh employees and teachers, with an annual cost of Rs 3,561 crore. Furthermore, advances for festivals and education will see considerable hikes, with festival advances rising to Rs 20,000 and education advances for vocational courses reaching Rs 1,00,000.

Stalin also announced that maternity leave will extend to one year from the current nine months. A new committee will study various pension schemes, expected to submit recommendations by September. These initiatives, part of the government's continued dedication to employee welfare, will incur an additional yearly expenditure of about Rs 5,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025