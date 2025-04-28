Left Menu

Major Mephedrone Bust in Mumbai: Cement Godown's Secret Unveiled

Mumbai police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 8.15 crore and arrested two individuals, Sadik Salim Sheikh and Siraj Panjwani. The drugs were originally sourced from a cement godown operated by Kaluram Chowdhary, who is currently at large. Authorities suspect larger drug network connections.

Updated: 28-04-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 8.15 crore from a cement godown, leading to the arrest of two individuals, identified as Sadik Salim Sheikh and Siraj Panjwani. The operation, spearheaded by local authorities, has uncovered potential links to larger drug networks in the area.

Officers apprehended Sheikh in the Kajupada locality of Sakinaka, where they found mephedrone valued at Rs 10 lakh. Upon interrogation, Sheikh disclosed that he procured the illegal substances from Panjwani, who was subsequently arrested in Mira Road.

Police efforts led them to a cement godown where they recovered 4.5 kg of mephedrone, allegedly manufactured by Kaluram Chowdhary, who managed to escape. Authorities are continuing their search for Chowdhary and believe there may be connections to a wider drug mafia. Further arrests are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

