Left Menu

Shots Fired at Delhi Bar Leads to Arrest

A 20-year-old named Affak was arrested by the Delhi Police for firing gunshots outside a bar restaurant in Preet Vihar. This incident followed an earlier dispute. Acting on CCTV footage, the police identified and captured Affak. The search continues for his associate, Sahil, who provoked the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:16 IST
Shots Fired at Delhi Bar Leads to Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, a 20-year-old man named Affak was apprehended by police for firing gunshots outside a bar restaurant. The arrest, made near the Karkari Mor flyover, follows an investigation triggered by a complaint from one Sachin.

The altercation, which occurred on the night of April 26, involved Affak firing shots at the entrance of House Restaurant and Bar. Authorities found evidence at the scene, including an empty shell and a live cartridge, corroborating the complaint.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying Affak. Police revealed that the act of violence was a retaliation following a dispute at the restaurant, allegedly provoked by Sahil, a friend Affak made on social media. Law enforcement is currently in search of the instigator, Sahil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025