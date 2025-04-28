Shots Fired at Delhi Bar Leads to Arrest
A 20-year-old named Affak was arrested by the Delhi Police for firing gunshots outside a bar restaurant in Preet Vihar. This incident followed an earlier dispute. Acting on CCTV footage, the police identified and captured Affak. The search continues for his associate, Sahil, who provoked the act.
In a recent incident in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, a 20-year-old man named Affak was apprehended by police for firing gunshots outside a bar restaurant. The arrest, made near the Karkari Mor flyover, follows an investigation triggered by a complaint from one Sachin.
The altercation, which occurred on the night of April 26, involved Affak firing shots at the entrance of House Restaurant and Bar. Authorities found evidence at the scene, including an empty shell and a live cartridge, corroborating the complaint.
CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying Affak. Police revealed that the act of violence was a retaliation following a dispute at the restaurant, allegedly provoked by Sahil, a friend Affak made on social media. Law enforcement is currently in search of the instigator, Sahil.
