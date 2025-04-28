Train Tensions: Reel Sparks Assault and Investigation

A case has been registered against two unidentified individuals after a 23-year-old man was allegedly assaulted on the Bhopal-Indore passenger train. The victim was reportedly attacked for watching a reel about the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which seemed to upset the assailants.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken action under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including intentional harm and criminal intimidation. Station House Officer Rashmi Patidar confirmed a detailed investigation is underway, focusing on video and CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The complainant, concealing his identity with a cap and mask, alleged that his assailants threatened his safety during the altercation. This case adds another layer to the emotional outcry following the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)