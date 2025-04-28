Transport Leaders to Unveil 2025 Easter Road Safety Report

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa are set to unveil the much-anticipated 2025 Easter Weekend Road Safety Report at a media briefing scheduled for Tuesday, 29 April 2025. The Department of Transport confirmed that the event will be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) offices in Pretoria.

The report is expected to provide a comprehensive assessment of the effectiveness of road safety initiatives implemented over the Easter period, offering insight into the number of road crashes, fatalities, and the broader impact of intensified law enforcement and public education efforts.

Easter Season Road Safety Campaign: “It Begins with Me”

The Easter road safety operations form part of the larger 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign, officially launched on 20 March 2025. Running through to 2 May 2025, the campaign was themed “It Begins with Me,” emphasizing personal responsibility and collective action to prevent road tragedies.

The campaign combines robust, integrated law enforcement with widespread public education campaigns aimed at sensitizing road users to the dangers of reckless driving, speeding, and driving under the influence. Authorities intensified visibility operations across national and provincial routes, setting up roadblocks, conducting vehicle checks, and engaging directly with motorists.

Early Results Show Promising Trends

Speaking at an earlier media engagement, Minister Creecy revealed that preliminary indicators pointed to a significant reduction in both road crashes and fatalities compared to the previous year. Notably, improvements were recorded across all provinces, with the exception of Mpumalanga, where figures have not shown the same downward trend.

While the final statistics will be shared during Tuesday’s briefing, the initial findings have already drawn cautious optimism from various provincial governments and stakeholders.

Provincial Reflections: A Mixed But Hopeful Picture

In the Western Cape, authorities welcomed the slight yet meaningful decline in Easter road fatalities. Between 17 and 21 April 2025, 22 fatal crashes were recorded, resulting in 22 lives lost. This figure is an improvement over the 26 deaths reported during the 2024 Easter weekend.

The Western Cape Provincial Government emphasized that while any loss of life is tragic, the downward movement indicates that awareness and enforcement efforts are having an impact. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued campaigns targeting critical issues like speeding, drunk driving, and pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba also lauded the joint efforts of government agencies, law enforcement, and the public. She noted that fatalities along the usually treacherous N1 highway were relatively lower this Easter season.

“We are pleased to report that our collaborative efforts to ensure road safety yielded encouraging results, with relatively few fatalities on our roads, especially on the N1,” said Premier Ramathuba.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Road Safety Beyond Easter

The Department of Transport has emphasized that the lessons learned and momentum gained during the Easter campaign must be sustained beyond the holiday period. Plans are underway to extend similar interventions throughout the winter and festive seasons, traditionally high-risk periods for road accidents.

As Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa prepare to release the full report, stakeholders across the country await detailed insights that will not only reflect on Easter 2025’s successes and challenges but also shape future road safety strategies.

Members of the public and media are encouraged to follow Tuesday’s briefing for a full breakdown of statistics, analysis, and the way forward in ensuring safer roads for all South Africans.