Visa Turmoil: Over 1,000 Indians Repatriated Amid Rising Tensions
More than 1,000 Indians have returned home from Pakistan via the Wagah border following visa cancellations prompted by a terror attack in Pahalgam. Cross-border travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme has been halted. The decision, reciprocated by Pakistan, affects those with long-term visas and medical endorsements.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, over 1,000 Indians have been forced to return home through the Wagah border after their visas were abruptly canceled. The decision follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties.
Consequently, the governments of India and Pakistan have mutually suspended cross-border travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. The measure also revokes previously issued visas, impacting nationals who hold long-term visas or medical endorsements.
In response to escalating circumstances, Pakistan has mirrored India's actions, including closing the Wagah border and stopping visa privileges, significantly affecting diplomatic and citizen movements in both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2008 Mumbai terror attacks a turning point in India-Pakistan ties due to strong public sentiment: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack
Protests Erupt Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Punjab and UP Ramp Up Security Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack