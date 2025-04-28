Visa Turmoil: Over 1,000 Indians Repatriated Amid Rising Tensions

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, over 1,000 Indians have been forced to return home through the Wagah border after their visas were abruptly canceled. The decision follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties.

Consequently, the governments of India and Pakistan have mutually suspended cross-border travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. The measure also revokes previously issued visas, impacting nationals who hold long-term visas or medical endorsements.

In response to escalating circumstances, Pakistan has mirrored India's actions, including closing the Wagah border and stopping visa privileges, significantly affecting diplomatic and citizen movements in both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)