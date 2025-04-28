Jharkhand Police Scrutinize Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attacks
The Jharkhand Police requested information on Pakistani residents in the state from the Foreigner Regional Registration Office, following the Pahalgam attack. The Inspector General of the Special Branch is overseeing this initiative. All valid visas for Pakistanis were revoked except for medical visas, which are valid until April 29.
In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Jharkhand Police have initiated steps to secure information on Pakistani nationals residing within the state. This directive comes from the DGP, Anurag Gupta, and targets the Foreigner Regional Registration Office in Kolkata for collaboration.
The Inspector General of the Special Branch has been given the important task of gathering these details. This effort is part of a heightened security measure following the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost, further straining diplomatic relations.
As a result of the attack, the central government has withdrawn all previously issued visas for Pakistani nationals, effective April 27, excluding medical visas, which will remain valid for a short period until April 29, ensuring that humanitarian considerations are honored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
