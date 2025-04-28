Left Menu

TDP Government Extends Senior IPS Officer's Suspension Amid Disciplinary Actions

The TDP-led government has announced a four-month extension of senior IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar's suspension until August 2025. The extension follows disciplinary proceedings concerning unauthorized foreign visits during the YSRCP regime. Accusations include deviation from approved travel plans to several countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:47 IST
TDP Government Extends Senior IPS Officer's Suspension Amid Disciplinary Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The TDP-led government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar by four months, now lasting until August 28, 2025. This decision follows ongoing disciplinary actions due to his alleged unauthorized foreign visits during the previous YSRCP administration.

In a government order, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand stated, "The suspension period of PV Sunil Kumar, IPS (1993), is extended for 120 days, up to August 28, 2025, or until further orders." Kumar initially faced suspension on March 2 for his alleged foreign travels without prior approval.

The allegations further claim that Kumar deviated from approved travel itineraries to countries including Georgia, UAE, Sweden, USA, and UK between 2019 and 2024. A review committee, following an April 21 meeting, recommended the suspension's extension by another 120 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025