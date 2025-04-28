TDP Government Extends Senior IPS Officer's Suspension Amid Disciplinary Actions

The TDP-led government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar by four months, now lasting until August 28, 2025. This decision follows ongoing disciplinary actions due to his alleged unauthorized foreign visits during the previous YSRCP administration.

In a government order, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand stated, "The suspension period of PV Sunil Kumar, IPS (1993), is extended for 120 days, up to August 28, 2025, or until further orders." Kumar initially faced suspension on March 2 for his alleged foreign travels without prior approval.

The allegations further claim that Kumar deviated from approved travel itineraries to countries including Georgia, UAE, Sweden, USA, and UK between 2019 and 2024. A review committee, following an April 21 meeting, recommended the suspension's extension by another 120 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)