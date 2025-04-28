Murder Convict Naushad Alam Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Delhi

A district court in Delhi has sentenced Naushad Alam to life imprisonment for the 2019 murder of Shakeel Ahmed. Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar found the evidence against Alam, charged under Section 302 of the IPC, overwhelmingly convincing. The charges stemmed from the brutal killing under unclear circumstances, which the court noted were within Alam's special knowledge.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava, Alam attacked Ahmed with a blunt object, causing multiple head injuries that led to his death. Despite the defense's attempt to highlight investigative defects and lack of motive, the court stated that it was imperative for the prosecution to establish Alam's continuous presence with Ahmed leading up to his death. This was successfully demonstrated, shifting the burden of proof onto Alam, who failed to provide a valid defense.

Judge Kumar stated that, while grave, the case did not meet the threshold for being among the 'rarest of the rare' that would justify a death sentence. Consequently, Alam was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crime, as outlined in Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)