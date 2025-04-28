Jharkhand Police Clampdown on Pakistani Nationals Post-Terror Attack

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties, the Jharkhand Police have intensified scrutiny on Pakistani nationals residing in the state. Notices have been issued, citing information from central authorities, as part of heightened security measures.

DGP Anurag Gupta disclosed on Monday that the Inspector General of the Special Branch has been assigned to liaise with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) based in Kolkata, to gather comprehensive details about these individuals.

This development comes after the Central Government's decision to revoke all valid visas for Pakistani nationals starting April 27, while medical visas will still be valid until April 29, as part of the broader security strategy.

