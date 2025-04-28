Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Clampdown on Pakistani Nationals Post-Terror Attack

The Jharkhand Police have issued notices to Pakistani nationals residing in the state. They are coordinating with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to gather further details. This move follows the Centre's revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals after a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST
In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties, the Jharkhand Police have intensified scrutiny on Pakistani nationals residing in the state. Notices have been issued, citing information from central authorities, as part of heightened security measures.

DGP Anurag Gupta disclosed on Monday that the Inspector General of the Special Branch has been assigned to liaise with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) based in Kolkata, to gather comprehensive details about these individuals.

This development comes after the Central Government's decision to revoke all valid visas for Pakistani nationals starting April 27, while medical visas will still be valid until April 29, as part of the broader security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

