Campus Security Under Scrutiny: Alleged Molestation Sparks Outcry at Jamia Millia Islamia

An alleged molestation near Jamia Millia Islamia has led to the arrest of a suspect, sparking debate about campus security. The university condemned the incident and pledged to ensure safety, while a student group criticized security staff for failing to intervene and demanded accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:27 IST
  Country:
  • India

A woman was reportedly molested near a gate of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, leading to the arrest of the accused, according to police. The incident, which occurred near Gate No. 8, has raised questions about campus security measures and the effectiveness of security personnel present at the scene.

The university administration quickly responded, calling the event "unfortunate and strongly condemnable." Authorities took immediate action by alerting law enforcement, resulting in the perpetrator's arrest. Jamia's administration reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women and promised enhanced safety measures on campus.

However, the All India Students' Association criticized the university's handling of security, alleging that the incident occurred in full view of security staff who failed to intervene. They demanded a comprehensive investigation, accountability for security lapses, and emphasized that safety is a fundamental right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

