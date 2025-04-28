Police Foil Extortion Bid: Arrest Two with Illegal Arms in Outer Delhi
Two men, identified as Deepak alias Lala and Lekhraj alias Lekhu, were apprehended by Delhi police on attempted extortion charges. They were found with illegal firearms while heading towards Bhorgarh, northwest Delhi. Lekhraj, previously jailed, procured the firearms illegally. Further investigation is ongoing under the Arms Act.
Delhi police apprehended two men, Deepak alias Lala, 28, and Lekhraj alias Lekhu, 32, on charges of attempting to extort money in Narela Industrial Area, officials reported on Monday.
The arrests occurred last Saturday as the suspects were en route to Bhorgarh in northwest Delhi. Authorities intercepted them near Ganda Nala when they attempted to evade a police checkpoint. Recovered at the scene were a loaded pistol and bullets in the possession of the suspects.
During interrogation, Lekhraj confessed to possessing illegal firearms procured over a decade ago and disclosed his criminal history, including a stint in jail and multiple charges of serious offenses in 2020. The Delhi police have registered a case under the Arms Act, initiating further investigations.
