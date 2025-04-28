Left Menu

Mystery Blast: Unraveling the Shahid Rajaei Port Explosion

A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port claimed 46 lives, raising questions about its cause. Reports suggest involvement of ammonium perchlorate, used in missiles, recently arrived from China. Conflicting statements and lack of documentation deepen the mystery, hinting at Iran's Revolutionary Guard's potential bypassing of port procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive explosion at Iran's vital Shahid Rajaei port has claimed 46 lives, prompting further scrutiny as uncertainty shrouds the incident's cause.

Iranian state media confirmed the rising death toll two days post-blast, amid ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear discussions. Over 1,000 individuals were injured in the explosion, where suspicions linger over ammonium perchlorate cargo, reportedly destined for Iran's missile replenishment.

Private security and news agencies reported misstatements over the blast's cargo, linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard potentially bypassing standard procedures. As discussions on the blast's cause and accountability continue, officials have yet to clarify the root of the deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

