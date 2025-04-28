Left Menu

Drone Attack Disrupts Gas Supply in Cherkasy

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Cherkasy region has caused significant disruptions by damaging a gas facility, leaving parts of the city and nearby villages without gas. Regional Governor Ihor Taburets reported the incident and noted that Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 15 drones.

A Russian drone assault on Ukraine's central Cherkasy region has severely affected a gas facility, leading to a substantial disruption in gas supply for parts of the city and nearby villages, according to regional governor Ihor Taburets on Monday.

Governor Taburets described the event as one of the most significant attacks faced by the Cherkasy region, sharing the details via the Telegram messaging platform. This attack underscores the ongoing tensions and challenges in the area.

Remarkably, Ukrainian air defense systems managed to neutralize 15 incoming drones, according to preliminary information shared by Taburets, highlighting the defense measures in place amid escalating hostilities.

