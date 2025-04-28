Left Menu

Crisis at the Border: BSF Jawan's Wife Seeks Answers in Ferozepur

Rajani, the pregnant wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu detained by Pakistan Rangers, is in Ferozepur to press for updates on efforts to secure her husband's release. Accompanied by family, she hopes to meet senior officials amid growing uncertainties and lack of communication from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:12 IST
Crisis at the Border: BSF Jawan's Wife Seeks Answers in Ferozepur
wife
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tension and uncertainty, Rajani, the pregnant wife of jailed BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, has traveled to Ferozepur to seek clarity on her husband's situation. Detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the border, Sahu's case has sparked familial distress.

Arriving in Chandigarh with her son and relatives, Rajani has expressed her concerns over the limited communication from officials. Despite reassurances from BSF senior personnel, the absence of concrete updates has compounded her anxiety.

Her journey underscores the desperate search for answers, including meetings with BSF officials in Ferozepur and possibly further efforts in Delhi. The family's fears intensify as the situation remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025