Crisis at the Border: BSF Jawan's Wife Seeks Answers in Ferozepur

Amid tension and uncertainty, Rajani, the pregnant wife of jailed BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, has traveled to Ferozepur to seek clarity on her husband's situation. Detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the border, Sahu's case has sparked familial distress.

Arriving in Chandigarh with her son and relatives, Rajani has expressed her concerns over the limited communication from officials. Despite reassurances from BSF senior personnel, the absence of concrete updates has compounded her anxiety.

Her journey underscores the desperate search for answers, including meetings with BSF officials in Ferozepur and possibly further efforts in Delhi. The family's fears intensify as the situation remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)