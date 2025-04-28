ONGC Assam Asset Union Protests for Employee Rights

The employees union at ONGC's Assam Asset has declared a series of protest actions aimed at pressing the management into meeting a range of demands including the reinstatement of overtime pay, which was abruptly halted, and the regularization of temporary staff.

The ONGC Purbanchal Employees' Association (OPEA) began their peaceful protest with members wearing black badges from May 3-8, showing dissent on unresolved critical issues, followed by further intensifying actions like sit-ins and demonstrations slated to begin May 13.

Negotiations appear underway as ONGC's local management has initiated dialogue with OPEA. However, the union continues to underscore the urgent necessity for comprehensive resolutions to sustain local employment and secure fairness for workers—highlighting stalled recruitment processes and critical safety gear shortages.

