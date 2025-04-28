Left Menu

ONGC Assam Asset Union Protests for Employee Rights

The ONGC Assam Asset employees union announced a series of protests to demand reinstatement of overtime pay and regularization of temporary staff. The union plans peaceful demonstrations, including a sit-in and rally, to address key issues affecting employee welfare and local employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The employees union at ONGC's Assam Asset has declared a series of protest actions aimed at pressing the management into meeting a range of demands including the reinstatement of overtime pay, which was abruptly halted, and the regularization of temporary staff.

The ONGC Purbanchal Employees' Association (OPEA) began their peaceful protest with members wearing black badges from May 3-8, showing dissent on unresolved critical issues, followed by further intensifying actions like sit-ins and demonstrations slated to begin May 13.

Negotiations appear underway as ONGC's local management has initiated dialogue with OPEA. However, the union continues to underscore the urgent necessity for comprehensive resolutions to sustain local employment and secure fairness for workers—highlighting stalled recruitment processes and critical safety gear shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

