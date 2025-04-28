Manohar Lal Leads High-Level Meeting on India's Nuclear Energy Future

A meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Power was held today under the chairmanship of Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs. The primary agenda was the “Roadmap for Development of Nuclear Power Generation,” a discussion seen as pivotal to India’s ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Addressing the Committee, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized that nuclear power stands as a vital element in India's decarbonization strategy. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he pointed out that the power sector alone is responsible for over 40% of global energy-related emissions. Transitioning to non-fossil fuel-based generation, therefore, is not just desirable but essential.

He underlined that nuclear energy, as a clean, stable, and non-intermittent source of power, offers unique advantages over other renewable sources like solar and wind, which are subject to variability. Furthermore, he noted that nuclear energy’s applications extend beyond electricity, with significant potential for hydrogen production, desalination, industrial process steam, and even space heating — key components in India’s broader energy transition.

Present Status of Nuclear Energy in India

Members of the Committee were briefed on India’s current nuclear infrastructure, which includes:

Operational Reactors : 25 nuclear reactors across seven sites

Installed Capacity : 8,880 MW, contributing approximately 3% to national electricity generation

Reactors Under Construction : Eight units with a cumulative capacity of 6,600 MW

Pre-Project Stage: Ten additional reactors aggregating 7,000 MW of capacity

The Minister shared that this development trajectory aligns with India’s larger vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', which aspires to see India among the leading economies of the world by the time the nation completes 100 years of independence. As part of this, a staggering target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity has been set for 2047 — a twelve-fold increase from current levels.

Strategic Initiatives for Scaling Nuclear Energy

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, Shri Manohar Lal outlined several strategic imperatives:

1. Legal and Regulatory Reforms

Amendment of Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 to encourage participation from private players and state-owned enterprises.

Streamlining regulatory approvals to fast-track the commissioning of projects.

2. Public Awareness and Acceptance

Launching a comprehensive public education campaign to counter misconceptions about nuclear energy and build widespread societal support.

3. Land and Infrastructure Optimization

Focusing on brownfield expansions and repurposing decommissioned thermal power sites for nuclear projects to minimize new land acquisition challenges.

4. Financial Incentives and Competitive Pricing

Introducing tax concessions, long-term financing models, and green energy classifications to make nuclear tariffs competitive.

5. Technology and Indigenous Manufacturing

Encouraging diversification of reactor technologies through global competitive bidding.

Strengthening the Make in India initiative for manufacturing critical nuclear components domestically.

6. Fuel Supply and Vendor Base Expansion

Securing diversified uranium sources and enhancing the supply chain for specialized nuclear equipment through partnerships and indigenous capability development.

7. Capacity Building

Scaling up education and training programs in nuclear science and engineering to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting rapid expansion.

Members' Inputs and Forward Strategy

The discussions witnessed active participation from Members of Parliament, who contributed valuable suggestions such as:

Fast-tracking project approvals and implementation.

Enhancing public communication strategies to build trust.

Diversifying technology options beyond conventional reactors.

Strengthening vendor development and manpower training ecosystems.

The Hon’ble Minister, in his concluding remarks, assured that the Ministry of Power would work in close collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy, State Governments, industry stakeholders, and academic institutions to realize this vision. He emphasized that nuclear energy, with its immense potential, would be pivotal in ensuring India's energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic growth in the coming decades.

As India moves steadfastly towards achieving its net zero goal, the roadmap for expanding nuclear power capacity stands out as a robust and essential strategy — signaling a new era of clean, reliable, and inclusive energy for all.