Mumbai Deports Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Attack

Mumbai has deported 15 Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indian government revoked visas for Pakistani citizens, leading to a state-wide identification drive. Two more individuals will be deported soon. A 65-year-old Pakistani national remains detained pending deportation due to incomplete diplomatic responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:49 IST
In a swift move following the Pahalgam attack, Indian authorities have deported 15 Pakistani nationals from Mumbai. This action aligns with the government's tight visa regulations post-carnage.

Additionally, two more Pakistani citizens receiving medical treatment in the city are slated for deportation this week, as confirmed by senior officials.

State agencies are rigorously identifying Pakistani nationals, revealing about 250 individuals with long-term visas in Mumbai alone. Notably, Nadir Munir Khan, arrested for illegal entry, awaits repatriation pending response from Pakistani authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

