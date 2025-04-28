Mumbai Deports Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Attack
Mumbai has deported 15 Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indian government revoked visas for Pakistani citizens, leading to a state-wide identification drive. Two more individuals will be deported soon. A 65-year-old Pakistani national remains detained pending deportation due to incomplete diplomatic responses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift move following the Pahalgam attack, Indian authorities have deported 15 Pakistani nationals from Mumbai. This action aligns with the government's tight visa regulations post-carnage.
Additionally, two more Pakistani citizens receiving medical treatment in the city are slated for deportation this week, as confirmed by senior officials.
State agencies are rigorously identifying Pakistani nationals, revealing about 250 individuals with long-term visas in Mumbai alone. Notably, Nadir Munir Khan, arrested for illegal entry, awaits repatriation pending response from Pakistani authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- deportation
- Pakistani
- nationals
- visas
- Pahalgam
- terrorist
- attack
- Indian
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foiling Terrorist Infiltrations: Kathua's Security Success
India Rebuts Pakistan's Kashmir Remarks; Affirms Sovereignty and Criticizes Terrorist Haven
Russia's top court lifts a ban on Afghanistan's Taliban, who were designated a terrorist group over two decades ago, reports AP.
France Battles Rising Drug Crime: Terrorist Attacks on Prisons Surge
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack