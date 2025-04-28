Egypt's Intelligence Chief to Facilitate Ceasefire Talks

General Hassan Mahmoud Rashady, Egypt's intelligence chief, is poised to engage in pivotal talks with an Israeli delegation led by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer in Cairo on Monday, according to Al Qahera News TV.

This high-profile meeting is a significant component of the Qatar-Egyptian initiative aimed at reinstating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The diplomatic efforts underscore the collaborative approach between Egypt and Qatar to foster stability in the region amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)