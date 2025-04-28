Left Menu

Egypt's Intelligence Chief to Facilitate Ceasefire Talks

General Hassan Mahmoud Rashady of Egypt is scheduled to meet Israeli minister Ron Dermer in Cairo. The discussions, reported by Al Qahera News TV, are aimed at restoring a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as part of ongoing Qatar-Egyptian diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:04 IST
Egypt's Intelligence Chief to Facilitate Ceasefire Talks
  • Country:
  • Egypt

General Hassan Mahmoud Rashady, Egypt's intelligence chief, is poised to engage in pivotal talks with an Israeli delegation led by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer in Cairo on Monday, according to Al Qahera News TV.

This high-profile meeting is a significant component of the Qatar-Egyptian initiative aimed at reinstating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The diplomatic efforts underscore the collaborative approach between Egypt and Qatar to foster stability in the region amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025