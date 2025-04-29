Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Illegal Parrot Trade

The Uttarakhand Forest Department rescued 34 protected parrots from illegal traders in Roorkee, arresting two individuals. The operation followed a PETA complaint, and a case was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The parrots, 'Rose-ringed' and 'Alexandrine', are protected species under Schedule II of the Act.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has successfully rescued 34 protected parrots from illicit trade operations in Roorkee, Haridwar district. Two individuals, allegedly involved in the illegal sale of these exotic birds, were apprehended during the operation, officials reported.

On orders from Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer Vaibhav Singh, a coordinated raid took place after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India lodged a complaint. The raid targeted shops in the old tehsil area of Roorkee, where the accused were reportedly keeping protected parrots inside meat shops.

A formal case has been registered against the duo under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The incident highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade as the 'Rose-ringed' and 'Alexandrine' parrots continue to be protected under Schedule II of the act, prohibiting their sale and possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

