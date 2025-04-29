Romania Bolsters Defense with $280M Patriot System Deal

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a major defense deal with Romania, involving the acquisition of a Patriot Air Defense System for $280 million. This strategic move is poised to bolster Romania's defense infrastructure.

The Pentagon disclosed that American defense giants, RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, will serve as the primary contractors for this critical transaction. The announcement underscores the strengthened military ties between the U.S. and Romania.

As Romania prepares to integrate this advanced defense system, the deal marks a significant step in enhancing its national security capabilities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)