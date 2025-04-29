Left Menu

Romania Bolsters Defense with $280M Patriot System Deal

The U.S. State Department has authorized the sale of a Patriot Air Defense System to Romania, valued at $280 million. Primary contractors for the deal include RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, according to the Pentagon's announcement. This move aims to enhance Romania's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 00:49 IST
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a major defense deal with Romania, involving the acquisition of a Patriot Air Defense System for $280 million. This strategic move is poised to bolster Romania's defense infrastructure.

The Pentagon disclosed that American defense giants, RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, will serve as the primary contractors for this critical transaction. The announcement underscores the strengthened military ties between the U.S. and Romania.

As Romania prepares to integrate this advanced defense system, the deal marks a significant step in enhancing its national security capabilities within the region.

