Pension Priority: Himachal Pradesh Board Prioritizes Pension Disbursement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will now prioritize pension disbursement over staff salaries, aiming to support retired employees. A digital system will streamline services, ensuring financial security for pensioners. Chairman Rajesh Sharma emphasized the importance of regular interactions with retirees, recognizing their contributions as the institution's 'living history.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:39 IST
In a significant move to support its retirees, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced a shift in its financial priorities. Pensions will now be disbursed before the salaries of current employees, a decision unveiled by the Board's Chairman, Rajesh Sharma, during a ceremony in Dharamshala.

Chairman Sharma highlighted the invaluable role played by retired employees, referring to them as the institution's 'living history.' The Board recognizes the foundational contributions of these individuals towards its achievements and is committed to ensuring their financial security.

To enhance efficiency, the Board is developing a digital system for pension-related services, enabling retirees to access information online and resolve grievances without office visits. This initiative, part of a broader strategy for improved interaction and support, aligns with the Board's dedication to retiree welfare.

