Russia Downs 51 Ukrainian Drones in Rapid Defense Operation

In a swift defensive action, Russia claimed to have destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones in just under three hours. Most drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, with others targeted in the Oryol, Belgorod regions, and the Crimean peninsula. Recent escalation follows Kyiv's cross-border actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift military response, Russia's Defence Ministry reported the destruction of 51 Ukrainian drones within a span of less than three hours on Monday night. The operation predominantly took place over the western Kursk region.

A statement from the ministry, shared via the Telegram messaging app, detailed that 40 drones were neutralized over Kursk between 8:20 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time (1720-2000 GMT), highlighting the scale of the defense effort.

Additionally, other drones were intercepted over the central Oryol and southern Belgorod regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea, amidst ongoing tensions following Ukraine's previous large-scale cross-border incursion into Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

