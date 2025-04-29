Russia Downs 51 Ukrainian Drones in Rapid Defense Operation

In a swift military response, Russia's Defence Ministry reported the destruction of 51 Ukrainian drones within a span of less than three hours on Monday night. The operation predominantly took place over the western Kursk region.

A statement from the ministry, shared via the Telegram messaging app, detailed that 40 drones were neutralized over Kursk between 8:20 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time (1720-2000 GMT), highlighting the scale of the defense effort.

Additionally, other drones were intercepted over the central Oryol and southern Belgorod regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea, amidst ongoing tensions following Ukraine's previous large-scale cross-border incursion into Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)