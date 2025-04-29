Left Menu

Race-Based Discrimination Investigations Target Harvard Law Review

The Trump administration has launched federal investigations into Harvard University's practices, focusing on alleged race-based discrimination within the Harvard Law Review. This follows a freeze on $2.2 billion in federal grants over Harvard's campus activism policies. Investigations by the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services examine policy compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The Trump administration announced on Monday that federal officials are investigating Harvard University and Harvard Law Review for alleged race-based discrimination in their operations.

These investigations coincide with Harvard contesting a freeze of $2.2 billion in federal grants imposed by the Trump administration over the university's campus activism policies. A recent letter urged Harvard to revise its campus speech policies and address antisemitic harassment to enhance viewpoint diversity.

Monday marked the first court meeting over the funding dispute, with the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services conducting separate investigations into the Law Review's membership and article selection practices for potential Title VI Civil Rights Act violations.

