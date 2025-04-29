Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Secure Border or Due Process Concerns?

President Donald Trump's administration proudly highlighted early results of a robust immigration enforcement campaign on Monday, despite rising concerns over due process violations. Photos of alleged criminals were displayed at the White House as Trump signed three consequential executive orders.

The orders target states and cities not complying with federal immigration laws, propose protections for law enforcement officers, and stipulate English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers. Trump's aggressive measures include deploying troops to the southern border and initiating massive deportation efforts.

While White House officials report a sharp decline in illegal border crossings, critics highlight potential rights violations, especially for U.S. citizens caught in the sweep. Administrative detention facilities are overcrowded, and legal challenges to Trump's policies continue to unfold in the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)